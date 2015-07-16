July 16 Factbox on this weekend's Rugby Championship test between Australia and South Africa: - - - - MATCH DETAILS Saturday July 18, Lang Park, Brisbane (capacity 52,500) Kickoff at 8:05 p.m. (1005 GMT) Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales) Assistant referees: Glen Jackson, Mike Fraser (Both New Zealand) Television match official: Ben Skeen (New Zealand) - - - - AUSTRALIA World ranking: 6 Coach: Michael Cheika Captain: Stephen Moore - - Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Giteau, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Will Skelton, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Moore, 1-James Slipper Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-James Horwill, 20-David Pocock, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Drew Mitchell - - Results this year: First match - - Fixtures (pre-World Cup): v Argentina July 26, Mendoza v New Zealand Aug. 8, Sydney v New Zealand Aug. 15, Auckland v United States Sept. 5, Chicago - - - - SOUTH AFRICA World ranking: 2 Coach: Heyneke Meyer Captain: Victor Matfield - - Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Schalk Burger, 7-Marcell Coetzee, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Matfield, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira. Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Heinke van der Merwe, 18-Frans Malherbe, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Oupa Mohoje, 21-Cobus Reinach, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Lwazi Mvovo - - Results this year: Beat World XV 46-10 - - Fixtures (pre-World Cup) v New Zealand July 26, Johannesburg v Argentina Aug. 8, Durban v Argentina Aug. 15, Buenos Aires - - - - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)