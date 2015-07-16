July 16 Factbox on this weekend's Rugby
Championship test between Australia and South Africa:
- - - -
MATCH DETAILS
Saturday July 18, Lang Park, Brisbane (capacity 52,500)
Kickoff at 8:05 p.m. (1005 GMT)
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistant referees: Glen Jackson, Mike Fraser (Both New
Zealand)
Television match official: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
- - - -
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 6
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Stephen Moore
- -
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita
Kuridrani, 12-Matt Giteau, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will
Genia, 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy,
5-Rob Simmons, 4-Will Skelton, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Moore, 1-James
Slipper
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Greg
Holmes, 19-James Horwill, 20-David Pocock, 21-Nick Phipps,
22-Matt Toomua, 23-Drew Mitchell
- -
Results this year:
First match
- -
Fixtures (pre-World Cup):
v Argentina July 26, Mendoza
v New Zealand Aug. 8, Sydney
v New Zealand Aug. 15, Auckland
v United States Sept. 5, Chicago
- - - -
SOUTH AFRICA
World ranking: 2
Coach: Heyneke Meyer
Captain: Victor Matfield
- -
Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jesse Kriel,
12-Damian de Allende, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Ruan
Pienaar, 8-Schalk Burger, 7-Marcell Coetzee, 6-Francois Louw,
5-Matfield, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du
Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Heinke van der Merwe,
18-Frans Malherbe, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Oupa Mohoje, 21-Cobus
Reinach, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Lwazi Mvovo
- -
Results this year:
Beat World XV 46-10
- -
Fixtures (pre-World Cup)
v New Zealand July 26, Johannesburg
v Argentina Aug. 8, Durban
v Argentina Aug. 15, Buenos Aires
- - - -
