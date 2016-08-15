WELLINGTON Aug 15 Factbox on the Rugby Championship, the southern hemisphere test championship featuring New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina, which starts on Saturday (all times GMT):

NEW ZEALAND

World ranking: 1

Coach: Steve Hansen

Captain: Kieran Read

Titles: 13 (1996, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014)

Forwards - Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Brodie Retallick, Luke Romano, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Elliot Dixon, Jerome Kaino, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire.

Backs - Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Cruden, Lima Sopoaga, Ryan Crotty, Malakai Fekitoa, George Moala, Anton Lienert-Brown, Israel Dagg, Waisake Naholo, Julian Savea, Ben Smith

SOUTH AFRICA

World ranking: 3

Coach: Allister Coetzee

Captain: Adriaan Strauss

Titles: Three (1998, 2004, 2009)

Forwards - Lourens Adriaanse, Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Jaco Kriel, Francois Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Teboho Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Julian Redelinghuys, Adriaan Strauss, Warren Whiteley

Backs - Ruan Combrinck, Damian de Allende, Juan de Jongh, Faf de Klerk, Johan Goosen, Bryan Habana, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Lionel Mapoe, Lwazi Mvovo, Rudy Paige, Morne Steyn

AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 4

Coach: Michael Cheika

Captain: Stephen Moore

Titles: Four (2000, 2001, 2011, 2015)

Forwards - Allan Ala'alatoa, Adam Coleman, Kane Douglas, Scott Fardy, James Hanson, Michael Hooper, Sekope Kepu, Ben McCalman, Sean McMahon, Stephen Moore, Dean Mumm, David Pocock, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Lopeti Timani.

Backs - Adam Ashley-Cooper, Quade Cooper, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Matt Giteau, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Rob Horne, Samu Kerevi, Tevita Kuridrani, Drew Mitchell, Nick Phipps, Matt Toomua.

ARGENTINA

World ranking: 9

Coach: Daniel Hourcade

Captain: Agustin Creevy

Titles: None

Forwards - Agustin Creevy (captain), Julian Montoya, Facundo Bosch, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Felipe Arregui, Santiago Garcia Botta, Lucas Noguera Paz, Ramiro Herrera, Enrique Pieretto, Matias Alemanno, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Javier Ortega Desio, Tomas Lezana, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Facundo Isa, Leonardo Senatore

Backs - Tomas Cubelli, Martin Landajo, Felipe Ezcurra, Nicolas Sanchez, Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, Juan Martin Hernandez, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Matias Moroni, Gabriel Ascarate, Matias Orlando, Manuel Montero, Ramiro Moyano, Santiago Cordero, Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, Joaquin Tuculet

FIXTURES

Aug. 20 Australia v New Zealand, Sydney (1005)

South Africa v Argentina, Nelspruit (1505)

Aug. 27 New Zealand v Australia, Wellington (0735)

Argentina v South Africa, Salta (1740)

Sept. 10 New Zealand v Argentina, Hamilton (0735)

Australia v South Africa, Brisbane (1005)

Sept. 17 New Zealand v South Africa, Christchurch (0735)

Australia v Argentina, Perth (1005)

Oct. 1 South Africa v Australia, Pretoria (1505)

Argentina v New Zealand, Buenos Aires (2210)

Oct. 8 South Africa v New Zealand, Durban (1505)

Argentina v Australia, London (1730)

* Titles includes Tri-Nations, which ran from 1996 to 2011 before the addition of Argentina. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)