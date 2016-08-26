Rugby-England's Marler available for France clash after leg fracture
LONDON, Jan 30 England prop Joe Marler will be available for the Six Nations opener against France on Saturday after making a speedy recovery from a fractured leg.
WELLINGTON Aug 26 Factbox on Rugby Championship test between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday:
When: Aug. 27, 7.35 pm local (0735 GMT)
Where: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (Capacity: 34,500)
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
Assistants: Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Federico Anselmi (Argentina)
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 1
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Kieran Read
Team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Israel Dagg, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith; 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody.
Replacements: 16-James Parsons, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Liam Squire, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Aaron Cruden, 23-Seta Tamanivalu
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 4
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Stephen Moore
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley Cooper, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Bernard Foley, 11-Dane Haylett-Petty, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Kane Douglas, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Allan Ala'alatoa, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Dean Mumm, 21-Nick Phipps 22-Tevita Kuridrani, 23-Reece Hodge
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 156
New Zealand wins: 107
Australia wins: 42
Draws: 7
IN WELLINGTON (since 2000)
2013 New Zealand 27-16 Australia
2009 New Zealand 33-9 Australia
2004 New Zealand 16-7 Australia
2000 Australia 24-23 New Zealand
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2016 New Zealand 42-8 Australia (Sydney)
2015 New Zealand 34-17 Australia* (London)
2015 New Zealand 41-13 Australia (Auckland)
2015 Australia 27-19 New Zealand (Sydney)
2014 New Zealand 29-28 Australia (Brisbane)
*Indicates Rugby World Cup match (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Ireland (1425) England v France (1650) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v Wales (1400)
WELLINGTON, Jan 30 The Auckland Blues will play their Super Rugby clash against the Queensland Reds in Apia on June 2, five days before Tana Umaga's side face the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.