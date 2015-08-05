WELLINGTON Aug 6 Winger Nehe Milner-Skudder will make his test debut when New Zealand face Australia in the Rugby Championship decider in Sydney on Saturday, a game where All Blacks captain Richie McCaw will equal Brian O'Driscoll's world record of 141 test caps.

After a scintillating Super Rugby season with the Wellington Hurricanes, Milner-Skudder had been named in an extended All Blacks squad as Steve Hansen looked at his options ahead of the World Cup.

The 24-year-old, who missed the previous two Rugby Championship matches due a rib injury, will start on the right wing while his Hurricanes team mate Julian Savea makes his first start of the All Blacks' season on the left.

Sonny Bill Williams will replace the injured Ma'a Nonu at inside centre, while Daniel Carter returns at flyhalf after he and Williams missed the All Blacks' 27-20 victory over South Africa in Johannesburg on July 25.

Ben Smith also moves back to his preferred fullback spot after Israel Dagg had played the three previous tests following an injury-plagued Super Rugby season.

The 34-year-old McCaw will make his 141st test appearance to equal the record set by former Ireland and Lions captain O'Driscoll in a game that also doubles as the first match of this season's Bledisloe Cup.

"The Bledisloe Cup is an important trophy for New Zealand rugby and for this team, and Australia is one of our oldest opponents," Hansen said in a statement about the trophy that symbolises trans-Tasman rugby supremacy.

"We are well aware that they have made improvements and that their coach (Michael) Cheika wants them to be more physical and more consistent.

"Having said that, we are always looking to improve our game and understand that we will have to take a step up from our Ellis Park performance."

Loose forward Sam Cane, who was given time off to rest after a heavy workload in Super Rugby, also makes his first appearance for the side from the replacements bench.

He is likely to be brought on in the second half to counter the expected dual openside flanker threat from the Wallabies of David Pocock and Michael Hooper.

Team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Daniel Carter, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Luke Romano, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Malakai Fekitoa.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)