* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
WELLINGTON, Sept 15 Factbox on Rugby Championship test between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday:
When: Sept. 17, 7:35 pm local (0735 GMT)
Where: Rugby League Park, Christchurch (Capacity: 21,000)
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant referees: Pascal Gauzere (France), Marius Mitrea (Italy)
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 1
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Kieran Read
Team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Israel Dagg, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody.
Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Luke Romano, 20-Matt Todd, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Lima Sopoaga, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown
SOUTH AFRICA
World ranking: 4
Coach: Allister Coetzee
Captain: Adriaan Strauss
Team: 15-Johan Goosen, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Juan de Jongh, 11-Francois Hougaard, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Warren Whiteley, 7-Oupa Mohoje, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Vincent Koch, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Lourens Adriaanse, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Willem Alberts, 21-Jaco Kriel, 22-Morne Steyn, 23-Damian de Allende.
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 91
New Zealand wins: 53
South Africa wins: 35
Draws: 3
IN CHRISTCHURCH
2007 New Zealand 33-6 South Africa
2004 New Zealand 23-21 South Africa
2000 New Zealand 25-12 South Africa
1996 New Zealand 15-11 South Africa
1981 New Zealand 14-9 South Africa
1965 South Africa 19-16 New Zealand
1956 New Zealand 17-10 South Africa
1937 South Africa 13-6 New Zealand
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2015* New Zealand 20-18 South Africa (London)
2015 New Zealand 27-20 South Africa (Johannesburg)
2014 South Africa 27-25 New Zealand (Johannesburg)
2014 New Zealand 14-10 South Africa (Wellington)
2013 New Zealand 38-27 South Africa (Johannesburg)
* indicates Rugby World Cup match (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
