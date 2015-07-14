WELLINGTON, July 14 The All Blacks' veteran core of players will drag themselves through one final Rugby Championship and try to bed down tactics for the World Cup, but coach Steve Hansen must also strike a balance between proven performers and the future of the team.

Several of Hansen's side are unlikely to wear the national jersey again after the World Cup in England later this year.

Conrad Smith, Ma'a Nonu and Dan Carter are joining French clubs while captain Richie McCaw, hooker Keven Mealamu and loosehead prop Tony Woodcock are all expected to retire from top-class rugby at the end of the year.

Hansen has overhauled the 2011 World Cup winning side by introducing new players to provide an exciting balance to grizzled veterans, aiming to play a high-paced game and stretch their opponents across the field.

Much of Hansen's World Cup squad will already have been pencilled in before New Zealand bid for a fourth successive Rugby Championship title, but there are opportunities for fringe players to make the final cut on Aug. 30.

World Cup winners Cory Jane and Israel Dagg will also be trying to ensure they are on the plane to London in a crowded selection puzzle in the outside backs after injury-ravaged seasons took a toll on their form.

While Hansen will use the Championship to fine tune his World Cup plans, he has also said he needed to think beyond the tournament when a large chunk of his experienced core will move on from New Zealand rugby.

Hansen has often spoken about the double-edged sword facing the All Blacks in rugby-mad new Zealand.

Maintaining a winning side requires the introduction of fresh faces and experimenting with untapped potential, but fans expect the All Blacks to not only win the World Cup but also win every test match they play.

Hansen has picked an extended 41-man squad for the southern hemisphere championship to give himself the opportunity to look at players like winger Nehe Milner-Skudder and flyhalf Lima Sopoaga, who are more likely to feature from 2016 onwards.

Sopoaga could still play in the Rugby Championship after a brilliant Super Rugby season vaulted him into national contention, though Hansen said the learning curve was steep.

"It's a big ask to expect (him) to come in and take over a role like (flyhalf)," Hansen told reporters. "He's got quite a bit of learning to do before we let him loose.

"But, at some point, we'd like to think we can get everyone a bit of an opportunity over these next (few) games.

"He may even force his way into the 31 we take to the World Cup, but it was too good an opportunity to miss to not give him an education." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)