July 16 Richie McCaw and Daniel Carter are likely to play their last tests in their home city of Christchurch when the All Blacks play Argentina on Friday, but neither are feeling any sentimentality about it.

The 34-year-old McCaw is widely expected to retire after the World Cup, while Carter has signed a three-year contract with French club Racing Metro and at 33 is unlikely to appear for the national team again.

The pair, who played their Super Rugby in Christchurch with the Canterbury Crusaders, have both accumulated more than 100 tests for the All Blacks and are widely considered as two of the best players to have ever played for the storied team.

"I don't want to get caught up too much in it," McCaw told TV3 News ahead of the Rugby Championship opener in front of what is likely to be a parochial home crowd.

"I want to play well for the team, I want the team to play well with what's a big year and I'm just excited about that rather than worrying about whether I get to play here again and the numbers are counting down.

"If you get too wound up in that, I think that takes your focus away from what you need to do.

"The best thing you can do is personally play well and the team play well and then you can have a smile afterwards and reflect a wee bit."

Carter also said he was just focussing on doing his job against the Pumas, something that will please coach Steve Hansen who has already warned the side they must improve after a rusty 25-16 victory over Samoa in the Apia heat last week.

Hansen felt the pressure of World Cup selections may be starting to weigh on the minds of some of his 41-man squad and was keen for them to put that to the back of their minds and just concentrate on beating Argentina.

The coach has also challenged Carter to run more than he has this season in an effort to draw in close defenders that may allow more space outside for the likes of Ma'a Nonu, Sonny Bill Williams and debutant Waisake Naholo.

"It is not necessarily me running every time, it is more running with the ball in hand and actually committing the guys that are defending me so I am not just catching and passing where the defenders can get double shoulders onto the big ball carriers," Carter told reporters this week.

"Normally, when I have my sort of great games it is because I am a threat with the ball in hand.

"It is always a focus with me and I am pretty spoilt for choice with some great ball-carrying options in the backline, especially this week with the personnel we have got."