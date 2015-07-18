WELLINGTON, July 18 The All Blacks will continue to manage Dan Carter's workload ahead of the World Cup after deciding to leave the flyhalf, and centre Sonny Bill Williams, out of the squad for their second Rugby Championship test against South Africa.

Carter started New Zealand's opening test of the campaign against Argentina on Friday and contributed 14 points as the world champions claimed a comfortable 39-18 victory in Christchurch.

The 33-year-old, however, was omitted from the 31-man squad that will depart for Johannesburg on Saturday and Beauden Barrett, Colin Slade and Lima Sopoaga are set to battle it out to wear the number 10 shirt against the Springboks next week.

Code-hopper Williams, who also started against the Pumas, will also be left behind in New Zealand, with Conrad Smith likely to resume his centre partnership with Ma'a Nonu at Ellis Park.

"In deciding on the squad to travel to South Africa, the selectors based their selections on three criteria," said coach Steve Hansen.

"Firstly, we have picked experienced players who are well aware of the challenge of playing South Africa at home.

"Secondly, we want to give some other players the opportunity to see how they cope under the extreme pressure of playing South Africa.

"Thirdly, we took into consideration the fact that some players in the squad could do with having a break for various reasons, so they will be staying home to freshen up."

Squad:

Forwards - Dane Coles, Keven Mealamu, Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Nepo Laulala, Tony Woodcock, James Broadhurst, Brodie Retallick, Luke Romano, Samuel Whitelock, Jerome Kaino, Richie McCaw, Liam Messam, Kieran Read, Victor Vito.

Backs - Andy Ellis, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Colin Slade, Lima Sopoaga, Ryan Crotty, Malakai Fekitoa, Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Israel Dagg, Charles Piutau, Julian Savea, Ben Smith. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Brisbane, editing by Peter Rutherford)