July 23 Flyhalf Lima Sopoaga and lock James Broadhurst will make their All Blacks debuts against South Africa on Saturday after being named in the starting side for the Rugby Championship test on Thursday.

Coach Steve Hansen continued his project to build depth in all positions ahead of the World Cup defence later this year with Sopoaga and Broadhurst rewarded for fine seasons in Super Rugby.

Sopoaga's halfback partnership with Aaron Smith helped the Otago Highlanders to their maiden title, while the athletic Broadhurst's Wellington Hurricanes were losing finalists.

With Aaron Cruden likely to miss the World Cup because of a knee injury and Dan Carter rested, Sopoaga will have a chance to press for a spot in the World Cup squad ahead of Colin Slade, who drops off the bench to make way for Beauden Barrett.

Aaron Smith returns at scrumhalf and will be tasked with firing a backline that features two other Smiths in Conrad, who is reunited with Ma'a Nonu in the centres, and Ben, who starts on the wing.

Ben Smith comes in for the unfortunate Waisake Naholo, who suffered a leg fracture in the 39-18 victory over Argentina in Christchurch last Friday, and will play out wide to allow Israel Dagg more game time at fullback.

In a pack boasting 500 caps, Liam Messam replaces Jerome Kaino at blindside flanker, Luke Romano drops out of the matchday squad to make way for Broadhurst and Dane Coles gets the start at hooker in place of the rested Keven Mealamu.

The All Blacks are attempting to win a fourth successive title in this year's truncated championship but Hansen said there would be no complacency ahead of one of the great fixtures in test rugby.

"It doesn't get much bigger or better than playing South Africa at Ellis Park," he said in a news release.

"Though we were happier with our game last weekend, there is a genuine desire to take it up a level.

"The Springboks will be desperate after their loss last week and we will have to better that desperation with our own urgency, intensity and accuracy in the execution of our game and skillsets."

Team: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Ben Smith, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Charles Piutau, 10-Lima Sopoaga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Liam Messam, 5-James Broadhurst, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Ben Franks, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Victor Vito, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Malakai Fekitoa. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)