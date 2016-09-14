UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
WELLINGTON, Sept 15 New Zealand coach Steve Hansen named the following team to face South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash in Christchurch on Saturday:
Team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Israel Dagg, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody.
Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Luke Romano, 20-Matt Todd, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Lima Sopoaga, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.