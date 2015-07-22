July 22 Experienced wing JP Pietersen has been forced out of Saturday's crunch Rugby Championship fixture against New Zealand with a strained hamstring and will be replaced by Cornal Hendricks.

Pietersen pulled up in Wednesday's training session after coach Heyneke Meyer had announced his team for the must-win clash at Ellis Park.

With Hendricks moving off the bench and into the starting lineup, uncapped utility back Lionel Mapoe has been named among the replacements.

"It's a huge setback to lose JP for a big match such as this one as he has been in good form and brings valuable experience to our backline, but Cornal played against the All Blacks last year, scored a brilliant try in Wellington and is raring to go," Meyer said in a South African Rugby Union (SARU) statement on Wednesday.

"Lionel was not available for selection because of injury when we got together as a squad a few weeks ago and Jesse Kriel grabbed his opportunity with both hands. That is why I am delighted that Lionel is now getting his chance.

"We had a number of options on the bench, but decided on Lionel as he covers wing and outside centre, which is what we had in JP."

The Springboks must win on Saturday to retain a chance of winning this year's shortened Rugby Championship.

Springbok team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cornal Hendricks, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Schalk Burger (captain), 7-Francois Louw, 6-Heinrich Brussow, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Flip van der Merwe, 20-Warren Whiteley, 21-Cobus Reinach, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Lionel Mapoe. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)