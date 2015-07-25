JOHANNESBURG, July 25 New Zealand captain Richie McCaw grabbed a late winning try as the All Blacks edged South Africa 27-20 in a gripping test match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The home side led for most of the match but just as in their defeat by Australia in their Rugby Championship opener they could not close out the game out and they cannot now win the title.

New Zealand winger Ben Smith and hooker Dane Coles also scored tries, with debutant flyhalf Lima Sopoaga adding three conversions and a penalty.

Fullback Willie le Roux and electric young centre Kriel claimed tries for the home side, with flyhalf Handre Pollard adding two conversions and a couple of penalties. (Editing by Ed Osmond)