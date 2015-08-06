DURBAN Aug 6 South Africa will need to be more clinical if they are get back to winning ways when they host Argentina in their final match of this year's Rugby Championship at King's Park on Saturday, according to coach Heyneke Meyer.

Much has been said of the morale-sapping defeats to Australia and New Zealand last month where they dominated for long stretches but gave up the games from winning positions late on.

They can now ill-afford what would be a first ever defeat to Argentina with the World Cup in England looming next month.

Meyer does have some injured players back, most notably captain Jean de Villiers, who plays his first test of 2015 after what he feared was a career-ending knee injury against Wales last November.

Flank Marcell Coetzee takes over from Francois Louw, while prop Vincent Koch will get his first start for the Boks in place of Jannie du Plessis.

Meyer has been strong to emphasise that his side needs momentum going into the World Cup and after losses in their last two tests, they are running out of opportunities to build that.

"There have been many encouraging signs in Brisbane and Johannesburg but I've always preferred winning results," Meyer told reporters.

"For most of these matches, we played well, but now we need to get back to winning ways and to do that we have to convert our opportunities into points."

There have been positives for the Springboks in this Rugby Championship, most notably the centre-pairing of Damien de Allende and Jesse Kriel, though the latter moves to the wing to accommodate De Villiers at outside centre in this test.

"We will never accept that we lost our last two tests," Meyer said. "On both occasions we were in positions to win and we let it slip, which is simply not good enough.

"It will be tough as the Argentineans will be coming for us, as they have been doing in the last three seasons."

Argentina have been well beaten in both their Rugby Championship games so far in New Zealand and home to Australia, and coach Daniel Hourcade has made 11 changes for the South Africa test.

Among those coming into the team is experienced flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez, who plays his first test of 2015.

Wing Juan Imhoff is the only survivor in the backline, with the team to be captained again by hooker Agustin Creevy.