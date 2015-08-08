DURBAN Aug 8 Argentina wing Juan Imhoff scored a hat-trick of tries as they claimed a first ever win over South Africa with a 37-25 success in their Rugby Championship match at King's Park on Saturday.

The Springboks, who will have plenty of soul-searching to do ahead of next month's World Cup in England, were sloppy and disjointed against an Argentina side more intelligent in their execution and dominant in every facet of the game.

Centre Marcelo Bosch scored Argentina's other try, and added a long-range penalty and a drop goal, with experienced flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez, playing his first test of 2015, landing four conversions and a penalty.

South Africa scored tries through lock Lood de Jager, fullback Willie le Roux and wing Bryan Habana, with out of sorts flyhalf Handre Pollard kicking two penalties and two conversions. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)