Aug 20 A try two minutes from time by Warren Whiteley earned South Africa an unconvincing 30-23 victory over Argentina in an error-strewn Rugby Championship match in Nelspruit on Saturday.

The last-gasp try capped a late fightback by the Springboks who had trailed by 10 points with 10 minutes left.

Number eight Whiteley went over to spare home blushes but there will be a slew of questions about the chances of the South Africans in the annual southern hemisphere championship after world champions New Zealand crushed Australia in Sydney earlier on Saturday.

The Boks scored three ties to two for Argentina, who will consider themselves desperately unlucky not to win in South Africa for a second successive year. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)