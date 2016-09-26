PRETORIA, Sept 26 South Africa flyhalf Pat Lambie, who woke up with a headache every day for three months after being knocked out against Ireland in June, said he was ready to return against Australia on Saturday.

"I'm thrilled to be back, very excited to be included in the group again. I've missed being part of the Springboks, so it is wonderful to be back," Lambie said ahead of the Rugby Championship test at Loftus Versfeld.

"It has been quite frustrating sitting on the side, especially for how long it took to get better again. But thankfully I've been looked after well off the field," he told a press conference on Monday.

Lambie was picked by new coach Allister Coetzee for his first test in charge against Ireland in Cape Town in June but was pole-axed early on by a tackle and has since played a single, provincial rugby match for the Sharks.

He said migraines he had after the knock from Irish flanker CJ Stander left him listless and bereft of energy.

"The thinking was that the trauma and the stress of the knocks against my head triggered a constant or chronic migraine. I had a low grade migraine for, I guess, three months," Lambie said.

"I was waking up every morning with a headache, sore eyes, low energy and really not feeling up to much. But thankfully the doctors looked after me, I saw a few neurologists, had a few courses of medication and I've come right now.

"Everyone has cleared me and they're all happy that I'm playing again. There is no risk of me being more susceptible to concussion than there was before," he added.

"I've had a hit out with the Sharks, I've ticked all the boxes and I've been cleared to play a full game or as much as I'm needed."

Lambie might not make the starting line-up, to be named on Thursday, but looks likely to play some part in the game, possibly off the bench.

"To me it was always a question of Pat letting me know when he was 100 percent. As soon as you are cleared and have that confidence back," Coetzee said.

"He is an experienced player in the squad and part of the leadership group. He will be part of the plans going forward this weekend in terms of selection." (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Rex Gowar)