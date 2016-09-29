UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
PRETORIA, Sept 29 Factbox on Saturday's Rugby Championship test between South Africa and Australia: When: Oct. 1, 17:05 local (1505 GMT) Where: Loftus Versfeld (capacity 51,762) Referee: Wayne Barnes (England) Assistants: John Lacey (Ireland), George Clancy (Ireland) TMO: Jim Yuille (Scotland) SOUTH AFRICA World ranking: 4 Coach: Allister Coetzee Captain: Adriaan Strauss Team: 15-Pat Lambie, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Juan de Jongh, 11-Francois Hougaard, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Rudy Paige; 8-Warren Whiteley, 7-Oupa Mahoje, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Vincent Koch, 2-Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1-Tendai Mtawarira. Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Julian Redelinghuys, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Willem Alberts, 21-Jaco Kriel, 22-Lionel Mapoe, 23-Willie le Roux. AUSTRALIA World ranking: 3 Coach: Michael Cheika Captain: Stephen Moore Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Bernard Foley, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Sean McMahon, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Dean Mumm, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Adam Coleman, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio. Replacements (one to be ommitted): 16-James Hanson, 17-James Slipper, 18-Tom Robertson, 19-Kane Douglas, 20-Scott Fardy, 21-Lopeti Timani, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Tevita Kuridrani, 24-Sefa Naivalu. OVERALL RECORD Played: 85 Australia wins: 36 South Africa wins: 48 Draws: 1 LAST FIVE MEETINGS 2016 Australia 23-17 South Africa (Perth) 2015 Australia 24-20 South Africa (Brisbane) 2014 South Africa 28-10 Australia (Cape Town) 2014 Australia 24-23 South Africa (Perth) 2013 South Africa 28-8 Australia (Cape Town) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.