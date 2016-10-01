UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
PRETORIA Oct 1 Flyhalf Morne Steyn kicked all South Africa's points in an error-strewn 18-10 victory over Australia in their Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Australia dominated possession but wasted numerous forays into Springbok territory with unforced errors as the home side clung on for a victory that lifted them into second in the table, 10 points behind New Zealand, who have already been crowned champions.
Steyn booted four penalties and two drop goals as the Boks ground out the win, easing the pressure on coach Allister Coetzee as they recorded a second victory in five matches in the championship.
Prop Scott Sio scored the only try of the game for Australia, with centre Bernard Foley adding the conversion and a penalty. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.