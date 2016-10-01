PRETORIA Oct 1 Flyhalf Morne Steyn kicked all South Africa's points in an error-strewn 18-10 victory over Australia in their Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Australia dominated possession but wasted numerous forays into Springbok territory with unforced errors as the home side clung on for a victory that lifted them into second in the table, 10 points behind New Zealand, who have already been crowned champions.

Steyn booted four penalties and two drop goals as the Boks ground out the win, easing the pressure on coach Allister Coetzee as they recorded a second victory in five matches in the championship.

Prop Scott Sio scored the only try of the game for Australia, with centre Bernard Foley adding the conversion and a penalty. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ed Osmond)