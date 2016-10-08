DURBAN, South Africa Oct 8 New Zealand equalled their record of 17 test wins in a row as they claimed their biggest victory over old foes South Africa on Saturday, a crushing 57-15 triumph in the Rugby Championship at King's Park.

Scrumhalf TJ Perenara, in the side for the disgraced Aaron Smith, scored two tries.

There were also doubles for wing Israel Dagg and flyhalf Beauden Barrett and further scores from replacement hooker Codie Taylor, fullback Ben Smith and flanker Liam Squire.

The Springboks never looked like grabbing a try but were still in the game at the hour mark as they trailed by 10 thanks to the boot of Morne Steyn who kicked all their points.

South Africa's scrambling defence that held off Australia last weekend was no match for the world champions who completed a clean sweep of six wins in this year's southern hemisphere championship. (Reporting by Nick Said)