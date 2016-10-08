Rugby-France must develop killer instinct - Noves
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
DURBAN, South Africa Oct 8 New Zealand equalled their record of 17 test wins in a row as they claimed their biggest victory over old foes South Africa on Saturday, a crushing 57-15 triumph in the Rugby Championship at King's Park.
Scrumhalf TJ Perenara, in the side for the disgraced Aaron Smith, scored two tries.
There were also doubles for wing Israel Dagg and flyhalf Beauden Barrett and further scores from replacement hooker Codie Taylor, fullback Ben Smith and flanker Liam Squire.
The Springboks never looked like grabbing a try but were still in the game at the hour mark as they trailed by 10 thanks to the boot of Morne Steyn who kicked all their points.
South Africa's scrambling defence that held off Australia last weekend was no match for the world champions who completed a clean sweep of six wins in this year's southern hemisphere championship. (Reporting by Nick Said)
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
