BRISBANE, Sept 10 South Africa coach Allister Coetzee blamed his side's lack of discipline after Australia dealt the Springboks a second successive loss in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

"We tried to play a bit too much in our own half. They got territory from it and managed to put us under pressure," he said after the Wallabies won 23-17 despite conceding two early tries and being 14-3 down inside the opening 20 minutes.

"Our set-piece functioned well tonight, especially on our own scrum ball and our lineouts," he added.

"We were physical and dominated the collision exchanges, created enough scoring opportunities but lost the ball in contact at times when we needed to go through one or two more phases."

The coach said he was pleased with the impact from the bench in the second half.

"The replacements made a big impact when they came on. The effort is still good and I am happy with the attitude of the players, but it is hard lessons we are learning as a team," said Coetzee.

South Africa scrapped to a narrow win at home over Argentina in their opening game of the Southern Hemisphere championship but then lost to the Pumas in Salta a fortnight ago.

They now head to Christchurch, where they will play against New Zealand next Saturday.

Lock Lood de Jager, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and fullback Johan Goosen are all doubtful after suffering injury on Saturday, the coach added.