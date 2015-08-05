Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Aug 5 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer named the following team on Wednesday to face Argentina in their Rugby Championship fixture at King's Park, Durban on Saturday:
Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Jesse Kriel, 13-Jean de Villiers (captain), 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Schalk Burger, 7-Marcell Coetzee, 6-Heinrich Brussow, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Vincent Koch, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Marcel van der Merwe, 19-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20-Siya Kolisi, 21-Cobus Reinach, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Lwazi Mvovo (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.