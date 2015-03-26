Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON, March 26 With concussion becoming one of the key welfare matters in rugby Reuters has put together a package of stories examining the issue.
We have interviews with Simon Kemp, the head of sports medicine at the Rugby Football Union who has long been at the forefront of concussion research, and Sean Davey, a former coach and referee who is now a Television Match official.
We also have a feature on the state-of-the-art impact sensors being used by English Premiership club Saracens to monitor the effect of concussion, as well as a general overview of the issue and how it currently impacts on a game that appears to be becoming an ever-more physical contest between, bigger, fitter players.
The master slug for all stories will be RUGBY UNION-CONCUSSION/ and they will be published from 0200GMT Friday March 27. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.