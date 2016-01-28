Jan 28 World Rugby has appointed Mike Earl as its Anti-Doping General Manager, the sport's governing body said in a statement on Thursday.

Earl, who has spent 15 years working in the field for UEFA, the FA and the UK National Anti-Doping Organisation, will head the Dublin-based organisation's anti-doping unit.

"Doping is a major threat to the integrity of sport and World Rugby is a committed and active federation in the fight to protect clean sport," World Rugby chairman Bernard Lapasset said in a statement.

"This appointment in a critical area expands our capability, ensuring the highest possible standards of testing and education as our sport continues to reach and grow in new markets worldwide."

A World Rugby statement said the organisation was committed to ensuring the "highest standards of education in order that players at all levels of the sport make the right choices with regards to nutrition and participation.

"Education remains a critical deterrent and it is mandatory for players, coaches and medical practitioners participating in World Rugby events," it said, adding that it was also implementing educational programmes at lower levels of the game and in school rugby.

Last year's Rugby World Cup 2015 testing programme saw 468 samples taken across all 20 participating nations with no adverse findings. (Editing by Dominic Evans)