REFILE-Rugby-Former Scotland skipper Brown calls time on rugby career
April 11 Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
LONDON Feb 4 England winger Chris Ashton has lost his appeal against a 10-week ban for eye-gouging that has ruled him out of the Six Nations championship, European Professional Club Rugby said on Thursday.
The 28-year-old Saracens player, recalled to the England squad for the first time in 18 months, was suspended for making contact with the eyes of Ulster's Luke Marshall during a European Champions Cup match on Jan. 16.
Ashton pleaded not guilty at a hearing last week and had appealed against the severity of the punishment.
But an Independent Appeal Committee upheld the ban on Thursday, meaning Ashton cannot play again until March 28. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
April 11 Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
April 11 Leicester Tigers and Argentina prop Marcos Ayerza has retired from professional rugby after being advised to end his playing career due to a back injury, the English Premiership club said on Tuesday.