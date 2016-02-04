LONDON Feb 4 England winger Chris Ashton has lost his appeal against a 10-week ban for eye-gouging that has ruled him out of the Six Nations championship, European Professional Club Rugby said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Saracens player, recalled to the England squad for the first time in 18 months, was suspended for making contact with the eyes of Ulster's Luke Marshall during a European Champions Cup match on Jan. 16.

Ashton pleaded not guilty at a hearing last week and had appealed against the severity of the punishment.

But an Independent Appeal Committee upheld the ban on Thursday, meaning Ashton cannot play again until March 28.