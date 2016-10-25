Oct 25 Winger Chris Ashton will leave Saracens to join French side Toulon for the next season, the Premiership club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has spent five years with Saracens during which he became the club's leading try-scorer and won two Premiership titles as well as a European Champions Cup. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)