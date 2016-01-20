LONDON Jan 20 Recalled England winger Chris Ashton will miss the Six Nations Championship after being banned for 10 weeks for making contact with the eye of an opponent, a European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) disciplinary hearing ruled on Wednesday.

Ashton, named in new coach Eddie Jones' first England squad after winning his last cap in 2014, was found guilty of making contact with the eyes of centre Luke Marshall while playing for Saracens against Ulster in a European Champions Cup game last weekend. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Alan Baldwin)