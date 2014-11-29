LONDON Nov 29 The last time Australia lost three games on a European tour in 2005 it led coach Eddie Jones being sacked but they are in a very different place now despite Saturday's defeat by England completing another hat-trick.

Following defeats by Ireland and France, they went down 26-17 at Twickenham and have a solitary win over Wales to show for their efforts.

It was a poor return to mark the end of a year where the team's off-field dramas got more coverage than their play but nobody in rugby will expect them to be down for long, especially with Michael Cheika now in charge.

Cheika, who won the Heineken Cup and Super Rugby titles with Leinster and the NSW Waratahs, is used to rebuilding jobs and will fly home knowing he has a good base to work from.

"It is a pattern I've seen before -- we are changing things around," said Cheika, who has introduced a different defensive approach to his team that is taking time to bed down.

"The defence is improving but this team probably doesn't believe in itself enough. There are a lot of changes that have been undertaken on this trip and there's been a lot of mental fatigue.

"But it's been a great learning experience. I have got to know the players, I have built important relationships between coach and player. I have seen the positives and negatives of the environment and what needs to be changed as well."

While the Wallaby backs looked as dangerous as ever, Cheika, like several of his predecessors, faces a tough task in bringing his pack up to scratch.

Their scrum was demolished, leading to both England tries, while they really struggled to deal with the home side's rolling maul, giving away the penalties that allowed George Ford to kick the game out of Australia's reach.

"We have to change things there -- our technique, our strategy," said Cheika. "We have to do a bit more wheeling because that seems to be accepted. Perhaps we have been too honest in the scrum.

"Overall, we have got to start to learn to deal with the scrum, dealing with bombs. What we need to do is use the rugby championship to show that we have improved in those areas.

"We are not naive of the fact that we need to improve and we are taking those steps. I've never played any of these teams so I'm learning on the job." (Editing by Ken Ferris)