LONDON Dec 11 Kurtley Beale scored a try with his first touch but was also sin-binned on an eventful debut for Wasps when they beat Connacht 32-17 in the European Champions Cup on Sunday.

A serious knee injury sustained a day after he signed for the English club in May delayed the Australia utility back's first start by seven months.

Beale, though, took just seven minutes to make his mark on Sunday as he span out of a collision with Stacey Ili and dived over the line to give Wasps the lead.

The 27-year-old then received a yellow card for a high tackle on Niyi Adeolokun before returning to play prominent roles in two other tries.

"Incredible feeling to be back on the pitch after 7 months of rehab. And to debut for Wasps," said Beale on his Twitter account.

Wasps are top of the four-team Pool Two table with 12 points from three games while Irish club Connacht are in second place on nine. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Tony Jimenez)