LONDON Dec 15 Former captain Steve Borthwick has become new England coach Eddie Jones's first appointment after agreeing to join the national team as forwards coach on Tuesday.

The two men worked together for three years when Jones was in charge of Japan, culminating in the team's impressive World Cup display this year.

Jones also signed the former lock when he was Saracens coach and tempted him to Twickenham from Championship club Bristol, who he joined as assistant coach after the World Cup.

The 36-year-old former Bath and Saracens captain won 57 England caps between 2001 and 2010 and played in the 2007 World Cup, when England lost to South Africa in the final.

"I have known Steve for a long time and he has done fantastic work as a coach," Jones said in a statement.

"His coaching in Japan in recent years shows he can get the best out of the players at the highest level."

Borthwick said: "This is a huge honour to be asked as these chances don't come around often. We have an exciting group of players in England and I am really looking forward to the challenge and getting England beating the best teams in the world."

Borthwick is expected to be joined on the staff by defence coach Paul Gustard, another Saracens link, while Northampton backs coach Alex King is also in the frame.

The Rugby Football Union announced on Monday that former coach Stuart Lancaster's three assistants -- Andy Farrell, Graham Rowntree and Mike Catt -- had all been sacked just over a year after signing six-year-contracts.

Lancaster was fired following England's dismal performance as hosts of this year's World Cup in which they failed to reach the knockout stages.

Jones's first game in charge is away to Scotland in the Six Nations Championship on Feb. 6.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)