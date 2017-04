LONDON Feb 29 England fullback Mike Brown will not be cited for kicking the head of Ireland scrumhalf Conor Murray during the Six Nations match at Twickenham, the BBC reported on Monday.

The citing commissioner decided the contact was accidental, just as the match officials did during England's 21-10 victory on Saturday.

Brown will be available to play Wales at Twickenham on March 12 as England continue their bid for a grand slam, having won their opening three matches of the tournament. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Alison Williams)