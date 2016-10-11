Oct 11 England's controversial high-intensity training camp was exactly what the team needed to cope with test match rugby, vice-captain Mike Brown has said despite several players being injured during it.

Coach Eddie Jones has been criticised for the camp where Wasps flanker Sam Jones broke his leg, Bath's Anthony Watson suffered a broken jaw and Exeter winger Jack Nowell tore a quadricep muscle, while a handful of others were injured.

"We need that intensity when we meet up because international rugby is a step up," Brown told British media. "It's training and things happen. That's what we expect when we go to international camp."

The intensity of the camp created a rift with the players' clubs with Premiership Rugby describing it as unnecessary.

Brown, however, said it was needed as the team look to internationals against South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia, which begin next month.

"It puts us in a good place in terms of our preparation for South Africa. We need to make sure the intensity there, and that's the whole point of these camps," said Brown.

"It's unlucky people got injured and hopefully they get back on the pitch as soon as possible." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)