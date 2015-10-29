LONDON Oct 29 England centre Sam Burgess will not be returning to rugby league, according to Bath coach Mike Ford, but speculation remains strong that a move back to his former Australian league club South Sydney could still happen.

Burgess, who was at the heart of Stuart Lancaster's most contentious selection issues before and during the Rugby World Cup, has been given time off after returning to Bath following England's pool-stage exit.

"Last week Sam came back into training because initially that's what he wanted, but then he didn't quite feel right," Ford told BBC Radio Four on Thursday.

"We decided to give him time off, which means that he's gone away to get refreshed and will be back in training on Nov. 2.

"There are no dramas here. Everyone has put two and two together, seen him sitting next to (England rugby league coach) Steve McNamara watching his brother play rugby league."

Burgess was a guest of honour at the England rugby league team's game against France on Saturday.

"I've spoken to Sam many times and we've spoken about coming back to Bath, rolling his sleeves up and playing six for us," added Ford, who has always said he sees Burgess as a flanker rather than centre, where he played for England.

Burgess made his international union debut in an August test against France and was then chosen in the World Cup squad ahead of regular start Luther Burrell.

He was picked to start in the key pool game against Wales and performed well as England led by seven points when he was replaced with 10 minutes remaining.

However, a minute after he left the pitch they conceded a try, went on to lose and were eliminated from the tournament a week later when beaten by Australia, with Burgess coming on as a late replacement.

"Everything we have spoken about has been about his future and playing well for Bath and potentially getting him to play for England in the Six Nations or, if not, at the end of the season on tour to Australia," Ford said.

It is the lure of Australia -- and its rugby league scene -- that may be tempting Burgess less than a year into his three-year deal with Bath.

His brothers George and Thomas are still at the club, a third brother Luke is at Manly, he is engaged to an Australian and almost his entire family live in Sydney.

He was man of the match when South Sydney won the NRL Grand Final last season, despite playing almost the entire match, his last in league, with a broken eye socket. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)