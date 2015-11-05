Nov 5 Owner Bruce Craig has denied Bath are in talks over a transfer for Sam Burgess, saying he expects the player to see out his contract with the club and to make a big impact for England at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Burgess, whose three rugby league-playing brothers and mother all live in Sydney, has been linked with a move back to Australian rugby league team South Sydney Rabbitohs.

"Sam is with us for the next two years and is under contract unless anything changes," Craig told reporters at the launch event for the new European rugby union season. "We're not in negotiations with anyone.

"If there's interest in any player they will come to the owner or the chairman and find out whether it's a possibility. Whether he's having second thoughts or not, that's Sam's decision."

Craig also suggested Burgess, who was at the heart of England coach Stuart Lancaster's most contentious selection issues before and during the 2015 World Cup, was called up to the international side too soon and should not have been deployed as a centre.

The 26-year-old made his England rugby union debut in an August test against France and was then chosen in the World Cup squad ahead of regular starting centre Luther Burrell.

Burgess started the key pool game against Wales and was replaced with 10 minutes remaining with his team leading by seven points. However, a minute after his substitution England conceded a try and went on to lose.

The hosts were knocked out of the tournament a week later when beaten by Australia, with Burgess coming on as a late replacement.

"We brought Sam over with a specific brief from our point of view which was he'll play in the back row. That's where his best qualities are and where Sam sees himself," Craig said.

"If he wasn't picked in the England squad obviously his development would have increased. I'm absolutely sure he can be a star of the (next) World Cup if he sticks around. I think he can be a great number six."

Burgess will be on the bench against London Irish this weekend, having returned to Bath this week after a short holiday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)