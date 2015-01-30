Jan 30 Former rugby league player Sam Burgess failed to shine on his first appearance in an England shirt as the second string Saxons overcame the Ireland Wolfhounds 18-9 in Cork on Friday.

The 26-year-old Bath inside centre was watched by England head coach Stuart Lancaster, whose team kick off the Six Nations against Wales on Feb. 6, but Burgess had few chances to catch the eye and was replaced late on as he continues to adapt to the new code.

England's tries came from fly half Henry Slade, who also kicked eight points, and replacement Christian Wade who went over in the last minute with Slade converting to clinch the victory before a capacity 8,200 crowd at Irish Independent Park.

The hosts, whose points came from three Ian Madigan penalties, welcomed back Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien from shoulder surgery in his first match since September. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Patrick Johnston)