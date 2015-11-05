Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
SYDNEY Nov 6 Code-hopping Sam Burgess has jumped again, rejoining South Sydney in Australia's National Rugby League competition just weeks after playing for England in the rival 15-man code's World Cup.
The 26-year-old has signed a contract with South Sydney to the end of the 2018 season, the club said in a statement on Friday, hours after British media reported Burgess was leaving his rugby union club Bath.
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.