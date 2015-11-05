SYDNEY Nov 6 Code-hopping Sam Burgess has jumped again, rejoining South Sydney in Australia's National Rugby League competition just weeks after playing for England in the rival 15-man code's World Cup.

The 26-year-old has signed a contract with South Sydney to the end of the 2018 season, the club said in a statement on Friday, hours after British media reported Burgess was leaving his rugby union club Bath.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ken Ferris)