LONDON Nov 16 Australia's Michael Cheika has ruled out the prospect of seeking the role of England's head coach while suggesting that the Rugby Football Union should look nearer to home to find a replacement for Stuart Lancaster.

Cheika, who coached the Wallabies to the World Cup final, is just one of several elite international coaches whose name has been linked with the most lucrative coaching job in world rugby since Lancaster left the post last week.

Yet the 48-year-old has reaffirmed his commitment to Australia, calling it his "dream" appointment.

"No-one has contacted me, and they know they can't contact me because I'm committed to Australia," Cheika told BBC Radio.

"I'm an Australian coaching Australia. It's the dream. There is nothing that would change my mind."

Cheika's resume is packed with successes, from coaching Leinster to the Heineken Cup title to taking the NSW Waratahs to the Super Rugby title, and he needed just a year to transform the fortunes of the Wallabies from crisis-hit strugglers to World Cup finalists last month.

Yet, though the RFU has set out its stall to find a coach with that sort of international pedigree, Cheika was adamant that there are coaches in the English club game who should be considered.

"I just think there are good coaches coaching in the Premiership," he said.

"Exeter's Rob Baxter and the guys at Northampton (where the coaching team is led by Jim Mallinder, Dean Richards (at Newcastle) ... there are heaps of guys coaching the same England players on a day-to-day basis in the Premiership, who given the right support could do a really good job.

"There are a lot of guys who have good quality. They just need to be given the chance."