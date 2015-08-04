LONDON Aug 4 Backup flyhalf Danny Cipriani remains in contention for a place in England's World Cup squad after he was re-bailed in his drink driving case until after the tournament.

The 27-year-old Sale Sharks back was arrested on June 1 after an early morning car crash in London but was named in Stuart Lancaster's 40-man training squad for the Sept. 18-Oct. 31 tournament on home soil.

British media on Monday quoted a police spokesman confirming Cipriani's had been re-bailed until mid-November pending further investigation.

England kick-off their bid for a second World Cup title on Sept. 18 against Pacific Nations Cup winners Fiji at Twickenham before further Group A matches against Wales, Australia and Uruguay.

Cipriani, a versatile back, is expected to provide cover to flyhalves George Ford and Owen Farrell if he makes Lancaster's squad. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)