LONDON Feb 19 England flyhalf Danny Cipriani has signed a new two-year deal with Sale Sharks, the Aviva Premiership club announced on Thursday.

The 27-year-old's contract was due to expire at the end of the season and he had been linked with a move to French side Toulon but opted to extend his stay at Sale.

Cipriani, who scored a try 22 seconds after coming on as a replacement in England's 47-17 victory over Italy in the Six Nations on Saturday, said he was delighted to finally conclude contract talks that began in December.

"It's a quality set-up and the future looks great at the club with some exciting times ahead," he said in a statement on the club's website (www.salesharks.com).

"One of the main reasons I signed the new deal was that we've got a tight squad and it embraces new talent.

"It's also an environment that makes you feel very welcome so, as I say, I'm really thrilled about signing the new deal and looking forward to the future."

Cipriani joined the Sharks from Melbourne Rebels in 2012 and his excellent form last season earned a recall to the England squad for the first time since 2008 after his international career was derailed by injuries and off-field controversies.

His instant impact at Twickenham in the Italy thrashing was his first appearance in the Six Nations for six years and added to calls for his inclusion in Stuart Lancaster's World Cup squad for the tournament hosted by England and Wales from September. (Reporting By Sam Holden; Editing by John O'Brien)