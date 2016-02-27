LONDON Feb 27 England coach Eddie Jones raved about Billy Vunipola after his first game in charge and was again delighted by the number eight as Saturday's Six Nations win over Ireland kept his team on course for a first grand slam in 13 years.

Vunipola was a one-man wrecking ball at Twickenham, carrying 18 times for 96 metres and draining the energy from an Ireland team who saw their hopes of a third successive title disappear with a 21-10 defeat.

"He's just a kid but he was great today and he's going to get better," Jones said of Vunipola who after a similarly barnstorming performance against Scotland at Murrayfield was told he could become the best number eight in the world.

"You can see he's enjoying it. We've made him a vice captain and though he's not a great talker, he leads by example."

Vunipola's aggressive ball carrying did not produce an immediate return but the dividends arrived in the second half as a weary Irish side left holes in defence which England seized upon with match-winning tries by Anthony Watson and Mike Brown.

England's third successive Six Nations win, and their first at Twickenham since their depressing early World Cup exit, has put them in pole position to claim the championship but Jones was keen to play down talk of a clean sweep.

"I'm still trying to work out what a grand slam means," said the Australian. "We are thinking only about Wales in two weeks."

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt finds himself in the unaccustomed situation of trying to buoy up a losing team as Saturday's setback followed a draw with Wales and defeat against France.

The New Zealander bemoaned a TMO decision that ruled out a possible Ireland try "but for a dark patch on TV" but he accepted his side had paid the price for missed opportunities on the few occasions they threatened the English line.

"We've got to be better at converting," he said. "Though probably a bit of fatigue allowed them to get ahead. For us it's a bit of a transition period so I say to the fans, 'Don't lose faith'." (Editing by Ken Ferris)