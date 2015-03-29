LONDON, March 29 A record crowd of 84,068 watched Saracens beat Harlequins 42-14 in the English Premiership at Wembley on Saturday.

It was the largest ever attendance at a club rugby union match, surpassing the 83,889 at the same fixture last season.

Former England winger Chris Ashton scored two of Saracens' five tries and England number eight Billy Vunipola crossed the line late in the game.

The Harlequins team included England captain Chris Robshaw and his international team mates Joe Marler and Nick Easter, but they were powerless to stop Saracens climbing back to second in the standings, 10 points behind leaders Northampton.

