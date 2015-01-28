LONDON Jan 28 Former England winger Mark Cueto, Premiership rugby's all-time leading try scorer, announced on Wednesday he will retire at the end of the current season.

"The time has finally come to end my career," the 35-year-old Sale Sharks player said in a club statement.

"When I made my debut at Bristol back in 2001 I could hardly have dreamed that I would play for Sale Sharks for 14 seasons, represented my country all over the world and played with and against some of the all time greats."

Cueto has scored 87 Premiership tries but will be remembered by most England fans as the man who nearly scored a try in the 2007 World Cup final, when his potentially game-changing score was ruled out by the TV match official for the most marginal of foot in touch calls.

He played 55 times for England, making his debut in 2004 and featuring in both the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, and once for the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand in 2005.

At club level, Cueto played 294 games for Sale. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)