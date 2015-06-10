LONDON, June 10 As possibly the most dedicated man ever to play international rugby, Jonny Wilkinson might not be best-placed to pass judgement on England's current disciplinary issues.

Wilkinson, a coach's dream in terms of commitment, attitude and behaviour, admitted he was once reduced to a quivering wreck after turning up five minutes late for a team meeting with former coach Clive Woodward.

So no doubt he struggles to understand the taxi-driver-punching, headbutting and drink-fuelled-driving that has deprived England of Manu Tuilagi, Dylan Hartley and possibly Danny Cipriani for the World Cup.

However, he insists the current crop of players are even more professional in their approach than the World Cup-winning class of 2003 and will sort out any issues amongst themselves.

"This is a new generation and what I see is more professional than we were in all sorts of ways," he said on Wednesday.

"Obviously Dylan, the way he plays the game, as you can tell from previous record, there's a couple of things when he's on the edge. Sometimes that wins the game. When he goes over the edge it can be tough. The Manu and Danny situations... I'm sure these guys will look at it and say 'what was I doing? What was I thinking?'"

Wilkinson said that he approved of coach Stuart Lancaster's hard-line approach but said the squad have got the message and set their own standards.

"The greatest moment for a coach -- it's the same for me when I coach guys that are kicking -- is to see that it's self-managed," he said.

"It becomes driven from the inside. That's where you go away, you tell people how you want them to build sessions. Then you come back two weeks later and you see what they're doing and you go 'you get it' and now you almost go to say something and they're ahead of you.

"That's I guess what Stuart's been looking at. Saying 'I want you to understand this is how I see it and I want you to feel it as well'. But at the point when he comes into a room because he thinks that someone needs a bit of a word -- he realises it's already been done."

Rugby Football Union CEO Ian Ritchie agreed.

"I don't think there is an underlying problem and anybody who has been involved with the England camp since Stuart Lancaster has been involved will know what the culture is and there is no issue," he said.

"All the players recognise their responsibilities in this important year...I don't think anything that has happened dilutes that at all.

"It is sad that the opportunity of a lifetime is going to be missed by some of the players but the focus must be on who is in the squad." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)