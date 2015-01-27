LONDON Jan 27 England flyhalf Owen Farrell and centre Brad Barritt have been ruled out of next week's Six Nations Championship opener against Wales in Cardiff, British media reported on Tuesday.

Farrell and Barritt sustained knee injuries playing for their clubs last weekend, adding to a growing list for England coach Stuart Lancaster.

Flanker Tom Wood and lock Geoff Parling are also struggling to get fit to face the Welsh on Feb. 6 along with centre Kyle Eastmond.

Forwards Ben Morgan and Joe Launchbury have been ruled out of the entire Six Nations.

Farrell lost his place at flyhalf to George Ford during the November internationals and his absence could mean a recall for the mercurial Danny Cipriani on the replacements' bench.

