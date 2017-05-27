May 27 A list of English rugby's league champions after Exeter beat Wasps in Saturday's Premiership final. Since the 2002-03 season, the league winners have been determined by playoffs and a final at Twickenham having previously been a purely league system.
YEAR WINNER
1987-88 Leicester Tigers
1988-89 Bath
1989-90 Wasps
1990-91 Bath
1991-92 Bath
1992-93 Bath
1993-94 Bath
1994-95 Leicester Tigers
1995-96 Bath
1996-97 Wasps
1997-98 Newcastle Falcons
1998-99 Leicester Tigers
1999-00 Leicester Tigers
2000-01 Leicester Tigers
2001-02 Leicester Tigers
Introduction of final at Twickenham
YEAR WINNER RUNNERS-UP
2002-03 Wasps 39-3 Gloucester
2003-04 Wasps 10-6 Bath
2004-05 Wasps 39-14 Leicester Tigers
2005-06 Sale Sharks 45-20 Leicester Tigers
2006-07 Leicester Tigers 44-16 Gloucester
2007-08 Wasps 26-16 Leicester Tigers
2008-09 Leicester Tigers 10-9 London Irish
2009-10 Leicester Tigers 33-27 Saracens
2010-11 Saracens 22-18 Leicester Tigers
2011-12 Harlequins 30-23 Leicester Tigers
2012-13 Leicester Tigers 37-17 Northampton Saints
2013-14 Northampton Saints 24-20 Saracens (after extra time)
2014-15 Saracens 28-16 Bath
2015-16 Saracens 28-20 Exeter Chiefs
2016-17 Exeter 23-20 Wasps (after extra time) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Mitch Phillips)