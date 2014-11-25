LONDON Nov 25 Flyhalf George Ford is expected to keep his place for England against Australia this weekend after impressing on his first England start in the victory over Samoa on Saturday.

The 21-year-old produced an inventive display in the 28-9 win in which England's regular flyhalf Owen Farrell struggled after being switched to inside centre.

Ford also landed five of his seven goal kicks, suggesting England could cope without the trusty boot of Farrell as they look to play a more attractive brand of rugby.

"George has earned the right to start again," coach Stuart Lancaster told reporters.

"He's played well enough for that. It was a really good start for him.

"His execution, when we decided to kick, was excellent, his goal-kicking was good and defensively he was strong.

"He also took the opportunity well in terms of creating opportunities and line breaks."

Although Lancaster praised Farrell for guiding Ford, he has hinted that he could miss out against Australia -- arguably the most important of England's autumn tests as the two nations are in the same group at next year's World Cup.

Billy Twelvetrees was England's first-choice inside centre during this year's Six Nations and Kyle Eastmond wore the number 12 shirt against New Zealand and South Africa.

Twelvetrees replaced a disappointing Farrell late on against Samoa and could form yet another centre partnership with Ford this weekend as Lancaster tinkers again with his back division.

"The combinations are certainly going to be thought about a lot over the next six to 12 months," Lancaster said.

"(This weekend) the options surround Billy and Owen at 12. Billy impressed me from the bench, he did well and brought good energy to the team." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)