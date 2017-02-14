UPDATE 2-Rugby-Moriarty ruled out as Lions bring in additional players
LONDON Feb 14 England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
Ford, 23, turned professional with Leicester having joined the Tigers aged 16, but left to join Bath in 2013.
Bath-born Burns, 26, started out with his hometown club before joining Gloucester's academy and subsequently turning professional in 2009. He joined Leicester at the end of the 2013-14 season.
Burns made his full international debut in 2012, earning five caps. Ford made the breakthrough a year later, but has established himself as England's first choice at Number 10, making 33 appearances, most recently in England's victory over Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday. (Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
ROTORUA, New Zealand, June 17 The British and Irish Lions exploited a yellow card to Tawera Kerr-Barlow to set up a game-winning margin and beat the Maori All Blacks 32-10 in the fifth match of their tour of New Zealand at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.
