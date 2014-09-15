LONDON, Sept 15 More international stars could be lured to English rugby union next season under proposed changes to rules on the salary cap, The Times reported on Monday.

The report said each of the 12 clubs in the top-flight Aviva Premiership would be allowed to sign a second marquee player whose wages would not count towards the team salary cap of five million pounds ($8.12 million), as long as they came from abroad.

That could also include English players returning from clubs in countries like France.

The Times report said that changes are expected to be agreed this week and would be implemented next season, when the rugby World Cup is being staged in England and Wales.

The tweak of the salary cap would be a move to boost the glamour of English club rugby and raise the quality of play.

Critics, however, point to France and suggest that the French national team has suffered in recent years because so many of their Top 14 teams import big-name players from overseas.

($1 = 0.6157 British Pounds) (Writing by Steve Tongue; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)