LONDON Dec 23 Northampton's England hooker Dylan Hartley has been suspended for three weeks for elbowing Leicester's Matt Smith in a Premiership match, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hartley, who was sent off after 17 minutes following the off-the-ball incident, is banned until Jan. 11 which means he can play in England's Six Nations campaign which starts against Wales on Feb. 6 as they build up for the World Cup.

The absence of the 28-year-old, who pleaded guilty to the offence, did not prevent Northampton from sealing a stunning 23-19 victory over Leicester with 14 men.

"The sanction reflects the low end entry point of the offence, which carries a two-week tariff," RFU judicial officer Jeremy Summers said in the statement.

"The entry point was aggravated having regard to Dylan's previous record and a week was taken off to reflect mitigating circumstances. As such the sanction reflects the player's record rather than the seriousness of the offence itself."

Hartley was also shown a red card for swearing at the referee in the Premiership final against the same opponents last year, an indiscretion which cost him a place on the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

England's Six Nations campaign runs from February through March as they prepare for September and October's home World Cup. (Reporting by Ken Ferris; Editing by Steve Keating.)