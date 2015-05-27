LONDON May 27 Hooker Dylan Hartley will be unavailable for England's opening Rugby World Cup game against Fiji after being handed a four-week ban on Wednesday for head-butting an opponent.

The Northampton forward, never a stranger to controversy, was given his sixth ban by a Rugby Football Union disciplinary hearing after he pleaded guilty to striking Saracens' Jamie George in Saturday's Premiership semi-final.

Hartley's suspension runs from Aug. 15-Sept. 21, meaning that, should he be selected in England's World Cup squad, he will miss the warm-up games and sit out the tournament's opening showpiece at Twickenham on Sept. 18.

It puts a serious question mark over the participation of the 66-times capped forward who has spent 50 weeks on the sidelines through suspensions and has admitted that he is in the "last-chance" saloon.

England coach Stuart Lancaster has warned the 29-year-old about his on-field behaviour, which has brought him bans for offences ranging from gouging and biting to abusing a referee.

Hartley received the minimum suspension because, according to disciplinary hearing chairman Sean Enright, it was judged that "this offence falls within the low entry point for striking with the head" and there was no significant injury to George.

"However, there cannot be any place in our game for this class of behaviour, and that is why we have imposed this sanction," Enright added.

England face France at Twickenham on Aug. 15, a week before a repeat fixture at the Stade de France. Their final warm-up is against Ireland at Twickenham on Sept. 5 and Hartley will miss all three games. (Writing by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ed Osmond)