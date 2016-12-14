LONDON Dec 14 England captain Dylan Hartley was banned for six weeks on Wednesday after he was sent off for striking an opponent playing for his club Northampton, European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement.

The 30-year-old hooker, who will be available for the start of England's Six Nations campaign, was shown a red card for a swinging arm tackle shortly after coming on as a replacement in the European Champions Cup match against Leinster on Friday.

